PH Government Extends Support to Women and Children at Al Khobar Shelter

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), together with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), visited the Al Khobar Shelter to be with distressed Overseas Filipinos temporarily staying there.

As part of the visit, gifts from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were distributed to 104 wards at the shelter as a gesture of care and support.

Led by OWWA Administrator PY Caunan, the delegation also presented government programs and services available to OFWs, such as repatriation, psychosocial counseling, medical assistance, and documentation support—assistance meant to guide them at every stage of their journey.

The government emphasized that OFWs are never alone, assuring that in every step of their struggle and recovery, support and hope for a fresh start will always be extended to them and their families.

