Kuwait Cracks Down on Methanol Network After Deaths Linked to Toxic Substance

Kuwaiti authorities have dismantled a criminal network involved in the production and distribution of methanol, a toxic substance that recently caused multiple deaths among members of the Asian community.

According to the Ministry of Interior, an Asian suspect was first arrested in Salmiya with quantities of methanol in his possession. He revealed how the substance was prepared and sold. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of two more Asian suspects who were distributing the methanol, along with the main suspect behind the network.

Wider security operations across Kuwait’s governorates also resulted in the arrest of 67 people connected to the manufacturing of illegal alcohol, as well as the discovery of six factories producing illicit substances—four of them inside residential and industrial areas. Authorities also apprehended 34 individuals wanted for various cases.

The Ministry warned that methanol is highly dangerous and can cause immediate death, stressing that it will not show leniency to anyone endangering public safety.