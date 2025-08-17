Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwait Cracks Down on Methanol Network After Deaths Linked to Toxic Substance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Kuwaiti authorities have dismantled a criminal network involved in the production and distribution of methanol, a toxic substance that recently caused multiple deaths among members of the Asian community.

According to the Ministry of Interior, an Asian suspect was first arrested in Salmiya with quantities of methanol in his possession. He revealed how the substance was prepared and sold. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of two more Asian suspects who were distributing the methanol, along with the main suspect behind the network.

Wider security operations across Kuwait’s governorates also resulted in the arrest of 67 people connected to the manufacturing of illegal alcohol, as well as the discovery of six factories producing illicit substances—four of them inside residential and industrial areas. Authorities also apprehended 34 individuals wanted for various cases.

The Ministry warned that methanol is highly dangerous and can cause immediate death, stressing that it will not show leniency to anyone endangering public safety.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sara duterte

Sara Duterte Conveys Ex-President Duterte’s Gratitude to Filipinos in Kuwait

16 mins ago
533108713 1217871063714440 2991186975552919267 n

Vice Ganda Returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ After Concert and Controversy

21 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 17 18 14 06 061

Harry Roque Clashes with Duterte Supporters Over ‘Humba’ at Birthday Party in The Hague

33 mins ago
iStock 2187608424

Al Ain Court Orders Man to Repay Dh160,000 in Fake Investment Scheme

49 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button