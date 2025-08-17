Kuwait Arrests 67 Over Illegal Alcohol Production After 23 Deaths

Authorities in Kuwait have arrested 67 individuals accused of running illegal operations that produced and distributed locally made alcoholic drinks linked to the deaths of 23 people in recent days, the Interior Ministry announced.

Alcohol is strictly banned in Kuwait, but illicit production continues in hidden factories without regulation or safety measures, putting consumers at risk of methanol poisoning.

In a statement posted on X late Saturday, the Interior Ministry said six factories had been shut down, along with four others that were not yet operational, located in both residential and industrial areas.

The Health Ministry confirmed that methanol poisoning cases had risen to 160, with fatalities climbing from 13 to 23, most of the victims being Asian nationals.

Authorities said the ringleader of the criminal network, a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested. A Nepali suspect reportedly described how the methanol-based drinks were prepared and distributed.