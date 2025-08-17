Harry Roque Clashes with Duterte Supporters Over ‘Humba’ at Birthday Party in The Hague

What was meant to be a simple birthday gathering turned tense when former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque got into a verbal spat with some Duterte supporters in The Hague, Netherlands — all over a dish of humba.

In a Facebook live shared by Cecil Arceño during the celebration, a woman suddenly shouted that someone named “Aldo” had posted insulting remarks about their group. Roque quickly responded, urging those present to take a stand.

“This is my appeal. Some things are right, some things are wrong. You need to take a stand against wrong,” Roque said.

He grew more irritated after learning that the online post was mocking him for eating humba. Roque then offered to pay for the entire dish himself, but was told it had been sponsored for everyone by a friend of the celebrant.

The exchange escalated, with Roque accusing others of blindly following “Aldo” and insisting: “You have to take a stand if it’s wrong.” He also clashed with the celebrant, declaring that he had been disrespected and attacked.