Latest NewsNews

Harry Roque Clashes with Duterte Supporters Over ‘Humba’ at Birthday Party in The Hague

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

What was meant to be a simple birthday gathering turned tense when former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque got into a verbal spat with some Duterte supporters in The Hague, Netherlands — all over a dish of humba.

In a Facebook live shared by Cecil Arceño during the celebration, a woman suddenly shouted that someone named “Aldo” had posted insulting remarks about their group. Roque quickly responded, urging those present to take a stand.

“This is my appeal. Some things are right, some things are wrong. You need to take a stand against wrong,” Roque said.

He grew more irritated after learning that the online post was mocking him for eating humba. Roque then offered to pay for the entire dish himself, but was told it had been sponsored for everyone by a friend of the celebrant.

The exchange escalated, with Roque accusing others of blindly following “Aldo” and insisting: “You have to take a stand if it’s wrong.” He also clashed with the celebrant, declaring that he had been disrespected and attacked.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sara duterte

Sara Duterte Conveys Ex-President Duterte’s Gratitude to Filipinos in Kuwait

16 mins ago
533108713 1217871063714440 2991186975552919267 n

Vice Ganda Returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ After Concert and Controversy

21 mins ago
iStock 2187608424

Al Ain Court Orders Man to Repay Dh160,000 in Fake Investment Scheme

49 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 09T094649.833

Dubai Court Orders Man to Repay Dh118,000 in Failed Currency Exchange Deal

56 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button