Duterte’s Legal Team Preparing for ICC Charges Confirmation Hearing in September — VP Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that the legal team of former president Rodrigo Duterte is now preparing for the upcoming confirmation of charges hearing before the International Criminal Court (ICC) scheduled for September 23, 2025.

Speaking before the Filipino community in Kuwait on August 15, Sara said supporters may travel to The Hague for the proceedings. She noted that the defense team is also preparing another filing before the ICC, though details have not yet been disclosed.

The former president will appear before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber 1 as part of the tribunal’s case against him for crimes against humanity in connection with his bloody war on drugs.

Sara also reiterated her father’s previous legal challenges, including questioning the ICC’s jurisdiction and the request for interim release.