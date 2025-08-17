Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Court Sentences Man to Five Years in Prison for Drug Possession and Facilitating Wife’s Use

The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced an Asian man to five years in prison, a fine of Dh50,000, and deportation after serving his term, following his conviction for possessing narcotics and enabling his wife’s drug use. He is also prohibited from transferring or depositing money to others without approval from the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

According to a Khaleej Times report, the case began in April when the Anti-Narcotics Department received reports that the defendant’s wife was in possession of and using illegal substances at their residence in Al Muraqqabat. A raid uncovered 40 grams of crystalline methamphetamine and another brownish substance containing the same drug.

Both the man and his wife tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Investigators said the defendant supplied the narcotics to his wife free of charge and admitted purchasing them from a dealer advertising through social media. He transferred Dh200 to the seller’s bank account and picked up the drugs at a location shared via WhatsApp.

The appeal court later upheld the initial ruling.

