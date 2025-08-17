Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court Orders Man to Repay Dh118,000 in Failed Currency Exchange Deal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago

A Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab man to return nearly Dh118,000 to an African trader after failing to deliver on a promised five-minute currency exchange. The defendant was also directed to pay Dh5,000 in compensation for financial and emotional harm.

Court documents show that the trader, who needed U.S. dollars to pay Canadian suppliers, entrusted Dh117,913 to the defendant. The man had assured that the funds would be instantly converted through his local bank accounts.

Instead of transferring the money, the defendant allegedly stalled and tried to reassure the trader with a photo of himself depositing cash at an ATM. However, the promised transfer never came through, leaving the trader unable to meet supplier deadlines.

To maintain his business relationship, the trader paid his supplier again out of his own pocket and later pursued legal action in Dubai. Despite WhatsApp messages, invoices, and other evidence submitted, the defendant failed to appear in court or prove repayment.

The court applied the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which requires anyone who unlawfully takes money to return it, ruling in favor of the trader and ordering repayment plus damages. The trader’s larger claim of Dh100,000 in psychological and material harm was denied.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sara duterte

Sara Duterte Conveys Ex-President Duterte’s Gratitude to Filipinos in Kuwait

14 mins ago
533108713 1217871063714440 2991186975552919267 n

Vice Ganda Returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ After Concert and Controversy

19 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 17 18 14 06 061

Harry Roque Clashes with Duterte Supporters Over ‘Humba’ at Birthday Party in The Hague

32 mins ago
iStock 2187608424

Al Ain Court Orders Man to Repay Dh160,000 in Fake Investment Scheme

47 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button