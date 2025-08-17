Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Al Ain Court Orders Man to Repay Dh160,000 in Fake Investment Scheme

Staff Report47 mins ago

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Cases Court has ruled against a man for duping another into a fraudulent investment, ordering him to repay Dh160,000 plus interest and legal costs.

Court documents show the defendant convinced the plaintiff that he owned private companies and persuaded him to invest. Trusting the claims, the plaintiff handed over Dh150,000 in two instalments, supported by a signed receipt.

However, the defendant failed to deliver on the investment, avoided communication, and later claimed the money had been lost. A court-appointed forensic accounting expert confirmed that the defendant acknowledged receiving the funds under an informal investment agreement but did not honour the partnership terms.

The court ordered the defendant to repay the Dh150,000 principal, Dh20,000 in damages, and 12 per cent annual interest from the date of filing until full settlement, along with all court fees and expenses.

