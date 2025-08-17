Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Extends Road Toll Hours and Removes Daily, Monthly Caps

Starting Monday, September 1, Abu Dhabi motorists will face extended toll charges as part of new traffic rules aimed at easing congestion during peak hours, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced.

Drivers will now pay Dh4 when passing through Darb toll gates from 3pm to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, extending the current afternoon charging window by two hours. Morning tolls remain unchanged at 7am to 9am on the same days.

The toll gates remain free outside peak hours, on Sundays, and during official holidays. The four gates are located at Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge, and Musaffah Bridge.

In addition to extended hours, the government will also remove the existing daily and monthly toll caps. Previously, motorists paid no more than Dh16 per day or Dh200 per month for a first registered vehicle. These limits will be lifted starting September.

The ITC confirmed that exemptions will continue for people with disabilities, retirees, senior citizens, and low-income families.

Q Mobility, a subsidiary of ADQ, will oversee the updated Darb toll system in coordination with government authorities.

The move comes as Abu Dhabi’s population surpassed 4.1 million in 2024, up 51 percent in a decade, putting pressure on the emirate’s growing road network.

