Abu Dhabi Court Orders Woman to Repay Dh216,000 Loan After WhatsApp Evidence

Staff Report2 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil, and Administrative Cases has ordered a woman to pay Dh216,000 plus legal interest to a man after finding she borrowed money but failed to settle the full amount.

The man said he had lent the woman Dh390,000 in instalments over time, relying on their friendship when she faced financial difficulties after her trading accounts were closed. She repaid Dh102,000, leaving Dh288,000 unpaid despite repeated reminders.

Although no written receipts were signed, the man presented WhatsApp messages in which the woman acknowledged owing money. In one exchange, she admitted to a debt of Dh312,000, while he claimed the figure was Dh318,000.

The woman insisted she had only borrowed and repaid Dh102,000, but the court ruled the evidence supported the man’s claim. Since both parties acknowledged the Dh102,000 repayment, the court concluded that Dh216,000 remained outstanding and ordered her to pay the amount plus interest.

