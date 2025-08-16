Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE, Finland sign MoU to boost cooperation in meteorology, polar research

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo55 mins ago

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in meteorology, space weather, and polar research.

The agreement was signed in Helsinki by NCM Director-General and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) President Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous and FMI Director-General Professor Petteri Taalas, during an official visit of an NCM delegation to Finland.

Under the deal, both sides will strengthen institutional cooperation in scientific and operational meteorology, focusing on knowledge exchange, joint research, and best practices, with special emphasis on polar studies. The partnership also supports the UAE’s Emirates Polar Programme, which aims to establish research laboratories in the Arctic and Antarctica.

The MoU includes collaboration on advanced space weather services, AI-driven forecasting, and scientific applications that benefit sectors such as agriculture, aviation, maritime navigation, and disaster risk management.

Dr. Al Mandous said the agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to international partnerships that advance climate research and solutions to global environmental challenges. Prof. Taalas welcomed the partnership, highlighting its role in expanding global forecasting capabilities and deepening understanding of climate change.

The NCM delegation also held technical meetings with Finnish partners to discuss establishing joint research infrastructure, facilitating researcher exchanges, and supporting fieldwork in polar regions.

The agreement underscores the growing scientific cooperation between the UAE and Finland and their shared commitment to supporting global climate and sustainability goals.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo55 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 2

GMA, ABS-CBN executives meet with First Lady for ‘exciting project’

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 12 2

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House to discuss Ukraine peace plan

4 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

UAE conducts 72nd humanitarian airdrop for Gaza

46 mins ago
532564853 1226913216143249 5237889580280767641 n

Over 1,500 players join Dubai Police esports tournament with AED 200K prize pool

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button