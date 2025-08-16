UAE, Finland sign MoU to boost cooperation in meteorology, polar research

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in meteorology, space weather, and polar research.

The agreement was signed in Helsinki by NCM Director-General and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) President Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous and FMI Director-General Professor Petteri Taalas, during an official visit of an NCM delegation to Finland.

Under the deal, both sides will strengthen institutional cooperation in scientific and operational meteorology, focusing on knowledge exchange, joint research, and best practices, with special emphasis on polar studies. The partnership also supports the UAE’s Emirates Polar Programme, which aims to establish research laboratories in the Arctic and Antarctica.

The MoU includes collaboration on advanced space weather services, AI-driven forecasting, and scientific applications that benefit sectors such as agriculture, aviation, maritime navigation, and disaster risk management.

Dr. Al Mandous said the agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to international partnerships that advance climate research and solutions to global environmental challenges. Prof. Taalas welcomed the partnership, highlighting its role in expanding global forecasting capabilities and deepening understanding of climate change.

The NCM delegation also held technical meetings with Finnish partners to discuss establishing joint research infrastructure, facilitating researcher exchanges, and supporting fieldwork in polar regions.

The agreement underscores the growing scientific cooperation between the UAE and Finland and their shared commitment to supporting global climate and sustainability goals.