UAE conducts 72nd humanitarian airdrop for Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has carried out its 72nd humanitarian airdrop to the Gaza Strip under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in coordination with Jordan and with participation from Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, and Singapore.

The shipment included essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable organizations, to assist residents facing difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

With this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has now exceeded 3,972 tonnes of relief items, including food and essential supplies.

The initiative highlights the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, strengthening their resilience, and leading international humanitarian efforts through regional and global cooperation.

