Sara Duterte meets Filipino community in Kuwait

Vice President Sara Duterte traveled to Kuwait on Friday to meet with the Filipino community, her office said in a statement.

According to the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Duterte joined overseas Filipinos for a gathering to discuss issues and concerns affecting their sector.

The OVP said her visit forms part of her mandate to represent and advocate for the welfare of Filipinos abroad.

The statement added that Duterte’s official engagements comply with government regulations and that no public funds are being used for her overseas trips. It also stressed that the OVP and its 10 satellite offices remain ready to serve Filipinos both in the Philippines and overseas, despite limited resources.

Malacañang has criticized Duterte for defending her foreign travels and for claiming that Filipinos abroad are frustrated with the state of the country.

Palace Press Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Vice President’s “personal trips” would not solve national issues, and added that it was not her duty to “lash out and discredit” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a recent interview, Duterte explained that she has been traveling abroad to meet with Filipino communities and to visit her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, whom she claimed was “forcibly taken from Philippine soil” and detained.