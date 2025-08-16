Philippine Nurses Association – UAE invites community to donate blood in Abu Dhabi

The Philippine Nurses Association-UAE Chapter is inviting the community to join its second Blood Donation Drive on September 6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi.

Volunteers are encouraged to donate blood at the Khalidiyah Blood Bank from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Organizers encouraged the public to come together once again, saying it was a chance to help save lives and make a difference in the community.

Those who want to donate are asked to register in advance using a Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1raMbMtb7QVpSsV31CvhN7gfX1ivSjf0at2VLOLCs_QE/viewform

Participants will undergo basic health checks at the blood bank to ensure a safe donation process.