Philippine Nurses Association – UAE invites community to donate blood in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Philippine Nurses Association-UAE Chapter is inviting the community to join its second Blood Donation Drive on September 6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi.

533044352 1226520522851074 2484923937227079474 n 2

Volunteers are encouraged to donate blood at the Khalidiyah Blood Bank from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Organizers encouraged the public to come together once again, saying it was a chance to help save lives and make a difference in the community.

Those who want to donate are asked to register in advance using a Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1raMbMtb7QVpSsV31CvhN7gfX1ivSjf0at2VLOLCs_QE/viewform

Participants will undergo basic health checks at the blood bank to ensure a safe donation process.

533835913 1226520512851075 282212580078700672 n

