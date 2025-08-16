Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police holds cybercrime awareness drive for Filipino community

Dubai Police organized an awareness event for the Filipino community during the Community Basketball Tournament at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The initiative focused on cybercrime, such as online extortion, electronic fraud, and financial transaction-related offenses. Officers also shared important information on traffic safety laws and regulations.

Around 600 participants took part in the event, where they were reminded to call 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies. Police also showcased various services designed to strengthen public safety and promote community well-being.

Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section, said the event reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to educating communities, particularly the youth, on how to engage effectively with law enforcement.

“This initiative is essential for empowering them to protect themselves against online fraud while raising awareness of local laws and traffic safety,” she said, adding that the program supports Dubai Police’s wider goal of enhancing quality of life, fostering social harmony, and promoting tolerance and respect.

