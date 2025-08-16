Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi court orders firm to pay worker Dh15,000 over workplace injury

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo6 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases has ordered a company to pay a worker Dh15,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, in addition to court fees and expenses, after finding it liable for a workplace injury caused by negligence.

Court records showed the worker sustained serious injuries after the company failed to provide protective equipment and enforce safety measures.

He suffered impaired vision in his left eye, cheek bruising, fractures to the eye socket and cheekbone, and acute conjunctivitis. A forensic report confirmed the injuries caused a permanent disability.

Prosecutors in Bani Yas filed a criminal case, which led to the company’s conviction for negligence, a ruling later upheld on appeal.

The worker later sought Dh200,000 in damages, citing material and moral harm, loss of earnings, and legal costs. However, the court awarded Dh15,000 as full compensation, ruling that the company’s negligence directly caused his injuries. It also ordered the company to pay court fees and related expenses.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo6 hours ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 2

GMA, ABS-CBN executives meet with First Lady for ‘exciting project’

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 12 2

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House to discuss Ukraine peace plan

4 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

UAE conducts 72nd humanitarian airdrop for Gaza

47 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 9 1

UAE, Finland sign MoU to boost cooperation in meteorology, polar research

55 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button