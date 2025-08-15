Officials of newly reorganized PFRESPI take oath at Philippine Embassy in Riyadh

The Philippine Federation of Real Estate Service Professionals, Inc. (PFRESPI) in Saudi Arabia officially marked a significant milestone with the completion of its organizational restructuring, strengthening its role as the unified body representing licensed Real Estate Service Professionals both in the Philippines and overseas.

The new officials took oath at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and was received by His Excellency Raymond Balatbat, Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, formally acknowledging their leadership and commitment to ethical and lawful professional practice.

This reorganization aligns with the Real Estate Service Act (R.A. 9646), which regulates real estate practice in the Philippines, and Executive Order No. 835, which recognizes the qualifications of overseas Filipino professionals.

Empowered real estate practitioners

Ma. Renet Victoria S. Novisteros, PFRESPI Ambassador and SPLE Director, shared her vision of building a global network of empowered OFW real estate practitioners who are protected from unlicensed dealings and acknowledged for their expertise.

She emphasized the federation’s mission to protect OFWs from fraudulent and “colorum” transactions, recognize and accredit their academic and overseas experience for Philippine credentials, and promote ethical practice through transparency, fairness, and integrity.

Here are the newly sworn officials of PFRESPI officials and SPLE Working Committee:

PFRESPI Leadership

Ma. Renet Victoria S. Novisteros, MMREM, MBA, REA, REB – Ambassador & SPLE Director

Arch. Eldrid Refil, UAP – Advisor, SPLE Working Committee

Engr. Artemio N. Dy, APEC, ACPE, AER, PECE – Local Government Relations Affairs

Engr. Leo R. Argoso Jr., MBA, AER, ECE, ECT – International Government Relations Affairs

SPLE Working Committee members:

Mr. Ric J. Novisteros, RPh

Arch. Raul Panelo, UAP

Engr. Joel Morfe, RMP

Mrs. Rose Panelo

Engr. Cyrus Christian Aguilar, MBA, ECT, AER, MEM

The PFRESPI is also an accredited Training Provider in real estate services (Accreditation No. 2022-038), enabling it to accommodate all the real estate practitioners and provide them professional development and training programs.

In line with its renewed leadership, PFRESPI issued a Manifestation of Truth, publicly affirming the legitimacy of its governance, adherence to regulatory mandates, and commitment to safeguarding the public interest.

With the Philippine Embassy’s formal recognition, PFRESPI strengthens its role as a guardian of professional standards and an advocate for OFW welfare, promoting lawful, ethical, and globally competitive real estate services.