No extra fees: Online contract verification in Dubai now allows resubmitting missed documents without starting over

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 hours ago

Overseas Filipino workers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates who apply for online contract verification no longer need to start from scratch if they miss submitting certain documents.

With its resubmit flow feature, applicants can now upload the missing or corrected files without having to make a new payment or file a new application.

This update is part of the 100% Online Employment Contract Verification launched on July 7 by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Dubai and Northern Emirates, in partnership with DataFlow Group, as part of efforts to fully digitize overseas employment services.

How it works

If the evaluator finds a submission incomplete, the application will be tagged as Pending Compliance. The applicant will then receive an email and a dashboard notification with instructions to upload the missing documents.

  • Simply click the resubmit link in the email or log in to the portal and access your dashboard.
  • Upload the required files.
  • Resubmit your application and wait for final evaluation.

The original application remains active, and no additional convenience fee is charged. However, applicants have 15 days to comply. Failure to meet this deadline will result in the case being marked as Non-Compliant, requiring a new application and payment.

Daily slot limits apply

The online platform is open every day until 11:59 PM Dubai time, but MWO Dubai currently limits appointment slots to 200 per day. Those who miss out on daily slots are advised to try again starting at 8:00 AM the following day.

OFWs with confirmed flights who urgently need contract verification may still visit MWO Dubai one working day before their flight. Specifically:

  • For flights on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday – visit one working day before the flight.
  • For flights on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday – visit on Thursday, Friday, or one working day before the flight.

For OFWs already on flights but unable to complete verification prior to departure, authorized representatives may visit MWO Dubai:

  • 1–3 days before the worker’s OEC appointment in the Philippines, or
  • 2–5 days before the worker’s flight returning to the UAE.

