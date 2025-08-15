Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MWO Dubai to increase online contract verification limit to 3,000 slots per week

Kristine Erika Agustin5 hours ago

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has announced that it will increase the online employment contract verification system slot limit to 3,000 per week starting August 18.

The increase is designed to help more workers process their employment contracts and secure their Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC) online, following the pilot rollout of the system just one month ago.

“The Online Employment Contract Verification System weekly slot limit will be increased to 3,000 from the initial limit of 1,000 during the first month of the pilot. This means more of our Kababayans can process their employment contract verification and obtain their OEC,” MWO said in a statement.

During the 30-day pilot phase, launched on July 7, the online platform allowed only 200 slots per day, or 1,000 per week. With the increase, three times as many workers will now have access.

“We’re making steady progress to make the system more convenient for all. Your patience and feedback continue to help us improve. Thank you for being part of this journey,” the MWO-Dubai said.

Just recently, MWO Dubai also announced that workers applying for online contract verification no longer need to start from scratch if they miss submitting certain documents. With the resubmit flow feature, applicants can upload missing or corrected files without making a new payment or filing a new application, provided they complete the requirements within 15 days.

Workers can apply online at dmw.dataflowgroup.com. The form opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 11:59 PM, Dubai time.

