Dubai International Airport boosts support for end-of-summer passenger surge

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is stepping up operations to manage a busy end-of-summer travel period, with families and students returning ahead of the new school year.

Between 13 and 25 August 2025, the airport is expecting over 3.6 million passengers, with peak traffic anticipated on Friday, 15 August, when numbers are forecast to top 290,000.

To keep passenger movement smooth, DXB is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and service providers under the oneDXB network.

The airport is also enhancing facilities and assistance for People of Determination, offering marked accessibility routes, discreet aid for travellers wearing Sunflower Lanyards, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

The preparations come after a record first half of 2025, when DXB welcomed more than 46 million passengers, reinforcing its status as the world’s busiest airport for international travel.