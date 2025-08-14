Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos’ proposed 2026 travel budget tops ₱1 billion despite cut from previous year

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo16 hours ago

The proposed budget for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s local and foreign trips in 2026 has decreased from the previous year but remains above ₱1 billion.

According to the 2026 National Expenditure Program, the Office of the President (OP) is seeking ₱1.018 billion for local and foreign missions and state visits—21 percent lower than the ₱1.2 billion allocated in 2025.

The allocation is expected to pass as part of the 2026 General Appropriations Act, with lawmakers traditionally granting the OP’s budget requests under parliamentary courtesy.

Asked about the amount, Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said that the President regularly visits communities to monitor the situation during calamities and assess security conditions.

“You can also see the President’s frequent travels as he encourages other countries to invest in our country,” Castro added.

If enacted, Marcos’ budget for local and foreign travel from 2023 to 2026 will total ₱4.6 billion—surpassing the ₱4 billion spent during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s six-year term from 2017 to 2022.

Marcos’ most recent foreign trip was a state visit to India from Aug. 4 to 8, his 36th overseas trip since assuming office in 2022.

