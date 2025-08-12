Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos welcomes Ramon Ang’s plan to lead Metro Manila flood control efforts

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo7 seconds ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday welcomed San Miguel Corp. (SMC) chairman Ramon Ang’s offer to lead efforts in addressing Metro Manila’s flooding problem.

“Thank you. What else will you say? This is the reason why from the very beginning I always said the private sector needs to be part of everything for our national development,” Marcos said in a Malacañang press briefing.

Ang recently announced he is awaiting government authorization to begin large-scale clearing of the capital’s waterways, with no public funds to be spent. Since 2020, SMC has carried out dredging and desilting operations in Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, and Pampanga under its “Better Rivers” program.

He recommended removing waste and structures, such as houses along rivers, that block water flow to drains and creeks, as well as relocating affected residents to sustainable housing sites.

“The proposal of Ramon Ang is certainly very welcome because we’ve seen his projects. The results have been very good. He’s able to bring them in on time. And, you know, the man is an engineer, so I’m sure he has studied those very well,” Marcos said.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo7 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 4 2

Makabayan bloc to refile VP Sara impeachment in 2026 if SC upholds ruling

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 2

DSWD sets up 24/7 help desks at major airports for minors’ travel clearance concerns

50 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 2

Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers reunite for surprise ‘Camp Rock’ performance

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 36

Kris Aquino to undergo six-month preventive isolation in Tarlac

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button