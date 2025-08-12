Marcos welcomes Ramon Ang’s plan to lead Metro Manila flood control efforts

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday welcomed San Miguel Corp. (SMC) chairman Ramon Ang’s offer to lead efforts in addressing Metro Manila’s flooding problem.

“Thank you. What else will you say? This is the reason why from the very beginning I always said the private sector needs to be part of everything for our national development,” Marcos said in a Malacañang press briefing.

Ang recently announced he is awaiting government authorization to begin large-scale clearing of the capital’s waterways, with no public funds to be spent. Since 2020, SMC has carried out dredging and desilting operations in Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, and Pampanga under its “Better Rivers” program.

He recommended removing waste and structures, such as houses along rivers, that block water flow to drains and creeks, as well as relocating affected residents to sustainable housing sites.

“The proposal of Ramon Ang is certainly very welcome because we’ve seen his projects. The results have been very good. He’s able to bring them in on time. And, you know, the man is an engineer, so I’m sure he has studied those very well,” Marcos said.