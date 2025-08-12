DSWD sets up 24/7 help desks at major airports for minors’ travel clearance concerns

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has established 24/7 help desks in key international airports to assist Filipino minors with travel clearance issues.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Ada Colico said the first Minors Traveling Abroad (MTA) help desk was opened at Davao International Airport on July 29, followed by Mactan-Cebu International Airport on July 31, and Clark International Airport on August 5.

“The MTA help desk is designed to provide in-person assistance for urgent concerns regarding travel clearance for minors who have been offloaded or prevented from boarding their flights due to documentary problems,” Colico said.

She emphasized that a travel clearance is required for individuals under 18 years old traveling abroad without their parents or legal guardians, in compliance with the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and the Philippine Passport Act of 1996.

“This document is vital to ensure the safety of Filipino children who are visiting relatives abroad, studying, or joining competitions overseas,” she added, urging parents and guardians to secure the requirement ahead of time to help prevent child trafficking.

Applications for MTA clearance may be processed through the online portal https://mta.dswd.gov.ph/ or via the eGov PH mobile application.