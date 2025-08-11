Sotto files bill mandating full public disclosure of key government records

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has filed a bill seeking to establish a policy for full public disclosure of government records and transactions involving matters of public interest.

Under the proposed “People’s Freedom of Information Act of 2025,” the public will have the right to access information on issues of public concern, in line with promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of good governance. To foster accountability, trust, and citizen participation, our Government shall provide ready and complete access to key information to the discerning public,” Sotto said in a statement.

The bill requires the release of specific information, including the annual Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of the following officials:

• President

• Vice President

• Cabinet members

• Members of Congress

• Supreme Court justices

• Members of constitutional commissions and other constitutional offices

• Armed Forces officers with general or flag ranks

Government agencies will also be required to upload certain records on their official websites, with monthly updates. These include registers of transactions, annual budgets, monthly collections and disbursements, summaries of income and expenditures, procurement plans, bid invitations, and procurement contracts.

However, sensitive personal details such as race, ethnicity, origin, health records, religion, political affiliation, education, and tax returns will remain classified. Requests may also be denied if releasing the information would endanger national security or harm foreign relations.

Agencies will have six months from the law’s effectivity to craft their Freedom of Information Manual. Officials who conceal, destroy, alter, or tamper with requested information face penalties of one to six months in prison and fines of ₱10,000 to ₱100,000.

“In this modern world where data is readily available online, information about government transactions, processes and actions shall likewise be accessible to our countrymen as a matter of right,” Sotto said.

Members of the Liberal Party in the House of Representatives have also refiled their version of the FOI bill, which similarly mandates the disclosure of SALNs of the president, vice president, and other high-ranking officials.