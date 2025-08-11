NAIA Slashes Overnight Parking Fees by Half for Verified Travelers

he Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has implemented reduced overnight parking rates to help ease the cost of air travel for legitimate passengers and airport users.

The NAIA Infra Corporation announced new fees that cut the overnight parking rate for cars to P600 from the previous P1,200, as reported by Unang Balita on Monday.

Meanwhile, buses will now pay P1,200 overnight instead of P2,400, and motorcycles will be charged P240, down from P480.

These discounted rates are available exclusively to verified travelers or NAIA users. Motorists must retain their parking tickets and boarding passes to avail the reduced rates.

Both items must be presented at the validation counter upon return to qualify for the discount.