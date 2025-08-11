Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA Slashes Overnight Parking Fees by Half for Verified Travelers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

he Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has implemented reduced overnight parking rates to help ease the cost of air travel for legitimate passengers and airport users.

The NAIA Infra Corporation announced new fees that cut the overnight parking rate for cars to P600 from the previous P1,200, as reported by Unang Balita on Monday.

Meanwhile, buses will now pay P1,200 overnight instead of P2,400, and motorcycles will be charged P240, down from P480.

These discounted rates are available exclusively to verified travelers or NAIA users. Motorists must retain their parking tickets and boarding passes to avail the reduced rates.

Both items must be presented at the validation counter upon return to qualify for the discount.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

530499729 760300440084939 14011571254168936 n

Esnyr Reveals ‘Pamilya De Guzman’ Sitcom with PBB Collab Housemates Is in the Works

12 seconds ago
530212428 1062850339348764 24740562263181447 n

DMW Honors Filipino Volunteers for Selfless Service in Jeddah OFW Caravan

16 mins ago
530707623 1314026293425281 7752062274828194017 n

Marcos Responds to China: ‘Playing with Fire? I Was Just Stating Facts’

22 mins ago
530130825 1069988108633424 1002655426745743343 n

Joy Barcoma of Bacoor City Crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2025

30 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button