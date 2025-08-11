Marcos to showcase the Philippines “as it is” during ASEAN chairmanship in 2026

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced his plan to present the Philippines authentically when it takes the helm of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026.

Marcos emphasized that the country does not need to prove its value to its Southeast Asian neighbors but should simply demonstrate its capabilities.

“I want them to see the Philippines as it is. I’m so proud of the Philippines. It doesn’t need — the expression in English is ‘gilding the lily.’ Pinapaganda mo pa, magandang-maganda na,” he said during part four of the BBM Podcast’s third episode.

The President expressed confidence that ASEAN member states already recognize the “beauty of the Philippines,” particularly the Filipino people’s hardworking nature and kindness.

He also highlighted efforts by his administration to deepen foreign relations with other countries.

“What I really want to show is that the Philippines has now come together. A kind of social pact with each other na magtutulungan na tayo dahil naman tama naman ang tinutunguhan natin. And that’s the most important thing,” Marcos said.

In his message for the ASEAN’s 58th founding anniversary, Marcos pledged to build upon the regional bloc’s legacy by addressing evolving priorities and emerging challenges as the Philippines prepares to assume the chairmanship next year.