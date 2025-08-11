Marcos Responds to China: ‘Playing with Fire? I Was Just Stating Facts’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. fired back at China after Beijing lodged “serious protests” over his remarks that the Philippines could be drawn into a conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan.

In a press conference on Monday, Marcos expressed surprise at China’s reaction, saying he was simply stating facts and not “playing with fire.”

“I don’t know what they are talking about. Playing with fire? I was just stating facts. We do not want to go to war. But I think if there is a war over Taiwan, we will be drawn in whether we like it or not — kicking and screaming,” Marcos said.

He emphasized the importance of planning for such a scenario, especially given the presence of around 200,000 Filipino workers in Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island claimed by China.

“If a conflict arises — it’s near us. What will we do? Just let anyone come in and out? That’s not possible,” the President said, urging preparations to protect Filipinos in case of war.

China’s protest cited the Philippines’ “near geographic location” and large Filipino population in Taiwan, warning against using these as excuses to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

Though Manila does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it maintains a de facto embassy, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

Marcos concluded that despite the country’s strong desire to avoid conflict, war over Taiwan would inevitably drag the Philippines into the dispute.