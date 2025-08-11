Marcos: Philippine vessels will never back down in West Philippine Sea

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed that Philippine vessels will never retreat from missions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), following an incident where a Chinese ship fired a water cannon at a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel.

Marcos was referring to the BRP Suluan, which was deployed to assist Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc when the encounter took place Monday morning.

“We have never instructed any of our vessels to back out,” Marcos said in a press briefing.

”Never, never. But we have to always – we do not back out because natakot tayo, umatras tayo. Alam mo, I don’t know about other places, pero dito sa – dito sa gobyernong ito, hindi tayo umaatras sa laban,” he added.

The President commended the country’s uniformed personnel for fulfilling their mission of defending the Philippines, saying, “We will not stop doing it.”

PCG spokesperson for the WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela earlier reported that Philippine vessels and fishermen encountered hazardous maneuvers and blocking actions from foreign ships in the area.

“In particular, the MRRV 4406 (BRP Suluan) was targeted with a water cannon, but the seamanship skills by PCG crew members allowed the vessel to successfully evade from getting hit,” Tarriela said.

The PCG deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua, BRP Suluan, and MV Pamamalakaya for the “Kadiwa Para sa Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda (KBBM)” initiative.

Marcos acknowledged heightened tensions in the region, partly stemming from his remarks last week that drew accusations from China of “playing with fire.” The President had earlier noted that the Philippines could be drawn into a conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan.

China lodged “serious protests” over his statement, but Marcos said he was merely stating facts. “Playing with fire? I was just stating facts,” he said.

The President reiterated his commitment to asserting the country’s sovereignty.

”We will continue to be present. We will continue to defend our territory. We will continue to exercise our sovereign rights. And despite any opposition from anyone, we will continue to do that as we have done in the past three years,” Marcos said.