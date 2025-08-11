Lindsay Lohan says moving to Dubai gave her the “silence” she longed for

For Lindsay Lohan, leaving her life in the United States to settle in Dubai was a major decision and one she says she has never regretted.

The New York-born actress moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2015, but it was only recently, during promotions for her upcoming film Freakier Friday, that she opened up about her reasons for relocating.

“I feel the silence I have in Dubai to take time just to really think about what it is I want to do, and how I want to do it,” Lohan told the United Arab Emirates-based publication The National in an interview.

“Silence is something I didn’t grow up having. Dubai is a long moment of silence for me, in a way — and that’s really refreshing,” she added.

She said the city allows her to slow down despite its bustling environment.

In a separate interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Lohan described Dubai as “being far away” from Hollywood, giving her the space to live a “very normal life.” She said she feels safe in the city, noting its privacy laws that prohibit taking someone’s photo in public without permission.

Lohan is set to reprise her role as Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday. In the film, Anna is now a single mother preparing to marry Filipino-British chef Eric Reyes (Manny Jacinto). Chaos ensues when Anna, her daughter Harper (Julia Butters), her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) mysteriously switch bodies with the two girls teaming up to stop the wedding.