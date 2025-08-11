Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Joy Barcoma of Bacoor City Crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2025

Joy Barcoma, representing Bacoor City, was crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2025 during the pageant’s 25th edition grand coronation night held Sunday at Okada Manila. She was crowned by the outgoing titleholder, Irha Mel Alfeche, who represented Miss Philippines Earth 2024.

Barcoma bested more than 30 candidates vying for the prestigious environmental beauty title.

Other winners included Liz Mabao of Antipolo City as Miss Philippines Air 2025, Angel Rose Campo Tambal of La Paz, Leyte as Miss Philippines Water 2025, Jaymie Strickland from the Filipino community in Tallahassee, Florida as Miss Philippines Fire 2025, and Kriezl Jane Torres of Talakag, Bukidnon as Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2025.

In the question-and-answer segment, Barcoma expressed her commitment to using her platform to raise eco-consciousness among the youth and promote smart innovations and inclusive investments in the Philippines.

She is set to represent the country in the Miss Earth 2025 international pageant, with details on the event’s date and venue yet to be announced.

