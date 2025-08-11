Esnyr Reveals ‘Pamilya De Guzman’ Sitcom with PBB Collab Housemates Is in the Works

A “Pamilya De Guzman” sitcom? We are definitely excited!

During the question-and-answer portion of the “Pinoy Big Brother: The Big ColLove” concert on Sunday, Esnyr revealed that a sitcom featuring the “Pamilya De Guzman” group is currently in the works.

“We are in the process right now. Of course, it won’t just end with Pamilya De Guzman, because we can include all the housemates!” Esnyr shared.

“So just stay tuned,” she added.

The “Pamilya De Guzman” is one of the core groups formed during “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.” It consists of Esnyr, Klarisse de Guzman, Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley, and Shuvee Etrata.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the new project, which promises to bring their favorite housemates together in a fun and entertaining sitcom.