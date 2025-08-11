Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Esnyr Reveals ‘Pamilya De Guzman’ Sitcom with PBB Collab Housemates Is in the Works

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago

A “Pamilya De Guzman” sitcom? We are definitely excited!

During the question-and-answer portion of the “Pinoy Big Brother: The Big ColLove” concert on Sunday, Esnyr revealed that a sitcom featuring the “Pamilya De Guzman” group is currently in the works.

“We are in the process right now. Of course, it won’t just end with Pamilya De Guzman, because we can include all the housemates!” Esnyr shared.

“So just stay tuned,” she added.

The “Pamilya De Guzman” is one of the core groups formed during “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.” It consists of Esnyr, Klarisse de Guzman, Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley, and Shuvee Etrata.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the new project, which promises to bring their favorite housemates together in a fun and entertaining sitcom.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

530212428 1062850339348764 24740562263181447 n

DMW Honors Filipino Volunteers for Selfless Service in Jeddah OFW Caravan

16 mins ago
530707623 1314026293425281 7752062274828194017 n

Marcos Responds to China: ‘Playing with Fire? I Was Just Stating Facts’

22 mins ago
530130825 1069988108633424 1002655426745743343 n

Joy Barcoma of Bacoor City Crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2025

30 mins ago
501080391 122159933204482098 5778333143141469732 n

NAIA Slashes Overnight Parking Fees by Half for Verified Travelers

37 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button