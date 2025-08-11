DMW Honors Filipino Volunteers for Selfless Service in Jeddah OFW Caravan

The Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 8 and 9 was a great success, thanks not only to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and partner agencies but also to the dedicated Filipino volunteers behind the scenes.

The DMW recognized the invaluable contributions of Filipino community groups including the OFW Council of Leaders, Guardians International, The Fraternal Order of Eagles – Philippine Eagles Inc. Middle East Region – KSA, the Philippine Nurses Association, and others based in Jeddah.

Together, these organizations mobilized over 100 volunteers who helped manage crowds, assisted with registration, and guided fellow OFWs throughout the two-day caravan.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, along with Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay, Assistant Secretary Francis Ron C. De Guzman, OWWA Deputy Administrator Ryan Uy, and Philippine Consul General Rommel Romato, honored the volunteers in a simple ceremony, awarding Certificates of Appreciation for their selfless service.

“Thank you for showing love to our kababayans. This also reflects the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” Secretary Cacdac said, expressing deep gratitude for their efforts.

Assistant Secretary De Guzman added, “Events like this succeed not just because of official manpower, but because of the big hearts and willing hands of our fellow Filipinos.”

For Eagles Governor Faisal Latif, a Toyota manager in Jeddah, volunteering alongside the Philippine Consulate General represents their organization’s motto: “Service through strong brotherhood.”

OCL – Jeddah Director General Mojiedah Dakmash shared that volunteering at the Serbisyo Caravan is part of their 10th anniversary celebrations this August 29, and assured that their group will continue to respond whenever called upon.

The Philippine Nurses Association Western Regional President Veronica Filipinas Saha ensured that all caravan participants were healthy and fit to serve, while Guardians Middle East Chairman Romeo Climaco Jr. coordinated their members to assist OFWs and maintain safety throughout the event.

The DMW continues to commend the spirit of volunteerism exhibited by Filipinos abroad, embodying true Bayanihan spirit in serving their fellow migrant workers.