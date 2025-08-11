Cendaña Defends Vice Ganda Over ‘Jetski Holiday’ Skit, Praises Humor as ‘Wake-Up Call’

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña has publicly defended comedian Vice Ganda after his “jetski holiday” skit sparked outrage among supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte, with some urging the Davao City government to declare the entertainer persona non grata.

The skit, performed on August 8 with singer Regine Velasquez at the “Superdivas” concert in Smart Araneta Coliseum, was a parody of a viral British airline ad that Vice reimagined as a political satire.

Vice Ganda told the audience:

“Nothing beats a jet ski holiday, right now from Manila to the West Philippine Sea via jetski. Get unlimited water bombing from Chinese vessels and a free trip to The Hague by the ICC. Promo applies to DDS only. Pinklawans and BBMs are prohibited. Huwag niyo akong subukan, mga p***** i** niyo!”

(Walang tatalo sa isang jetski holiday, ngayon mula Maynila hanggang West Philippine Sea sakay ng jetski. May unlimited water bombing mula sa mga barko ng Tsina at libreng biyahe papuntang The Hague ng ICC. Para lang sa DDS ang promo. Bawal ang Pinklawans at BBMs. Huwag niyo akong subukan, mga p**** i** niyo!)*

The joke referenced Duterte’s unfulfilled 2016 campaign promise to ride a jetski to plant the Philippine flag in the Spratlys, his administration’s perceived leniency toward China’s maritime incursions, and his reported detention by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

Vice delivered the skit while backup dancers held a “Jetski holiday” sign, ending with the expletive in a voice mimicking Duterte. Many online users interpreted the performance as a pointed jab at the former president and his loyal base.

In a Facebook post on August 10, Cendaña praised Vice Ganda’s satirical approach:

“Speaking truth to power is most potent when it makes people laugh. Ibig sabihin tagos na tagos at tusok na tusok. Laughter is not only the best medicine, it is also the best wake-up call.”

(Ang pagsasabi ng katotohanan sa mga makapangyarihan ay pinakamabisang gawin kapag napapatawa ang tao. Ibig sabihin, tumatagos at tumutusok. Hindi lang gamot ang tawa, ito rin ang pinakamabisang paggising.)

The lawmaker brushed off calls for a persona non grata declaration, adding:

“At kung sakaling ma-persona non grata ka, keri lang yan. Dahil sa aming puso, Meme, ikaw ay persona bonggang-bongga.”

(At kung sakaling ideklarang persona non grata ka, ayos lang ‘yan. Dahil sa puso namin, Meme, ikaw ay persona bonggang-bongga.)

Cendaña further commended Vice Ganda’s comedy for blending entertainment with civic awareness:

“Mabuhay ka Meme Vice! Maraming salamat sa pagpapatawa nang may pagmumulat at paninindigan.”

(Mabuhay ka Meme Vice! Maraming salamat sa pagpapatawa na may kasamang pagbibigay-kaalaman at paninindigan.)

Cendaña, a known critic of the Duterte family, characterized the skit as both humorous and politically relevant, underscoring its role as a satirical “wake-up call” for Filipinos.