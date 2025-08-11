BI to file report with DOJ for probe into fake Philippine documents used by foreigners

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to submit a report to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation into the sources of illegally obtained Philippine documents used by foreign nationals.

BI Commissioner Joel Viado raised concern over the increasing use of fake Philippine documents by illegal aliens engaging in business activities in the country.

“The illegal use of Philippine documents is a national security issue that must be addressed at its roots,” Viado said in a news release.

The BI’s alarm was renewed following the arrest of three SUSPECTED fake Filipinos in separate operations in Pampanga.

Among those apprehended was 35-year-old Chinese national Lin Yi, who was arrested on July 31 at a business establishment along Pandan Road in Angeles City.

The arrest resulted from an anonymous tip that Lin was operating a carwash business using a Philippine identity.

Authorities confiscated a Philippine birth certificate with suspicious late registration, a Philippine ID card, and an official receipt for a driver’s license in Lin’s possession. He also held a valid working visa under his Chinese identity, which expires in 2027.

Two other Chinese nationals, Yan Yize, 30, and Wang Jiangyi, 55, were also arrested — Yan at a residence in Malabanias, Angeles City, and Wang in Barangay Panipuan, Mexico, Pampanga.

Both were found using Philippine identities, including late-registered birth certificates, tax identification numbers, and business registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

They are reportedly linked to a construction and development firm allegedly involved in land acquisition activities.

The foreign nationals remain in BI custody pending deportation proceedings.