Six-Planet Alignment to Grace August Skies — PAGASA

Six planets will be visible in alignment in the night and early morning skies this August, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced Sunday.

Starting August 10, the early morning sky will feature Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury appearing in a line. On August 12, Venus and Jupiter will pass very close to each other at 2:39 p.m. and align in the same right ascension at 4:00 p.m., with Venus passing 51.6 arcminutes south of Jupiter.

Although these celestial events occur during daylight, PAGASA said the best viewing time for the Venus-Jupiter pairing will be around 5:00 a.m. Both planets will be in the constellation Gemini, with Venus shining at magnitude -4.0 and Jupiter at magnitude -1.9.

State astronomers added that Saturn will rise in the east during the evenings, while Venus and Jupiter will be most visible before dawn along with Saturn. Mercury, meanwhile, will appear low on the eastern horizon, with optimal visibility from mid- to late August.

