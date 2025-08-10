Shuvee Etrata, Ralph De Leon Thrill Fans With ‘Palagi’ Duet at Acer Day 2025

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemates Shuvee Etrata and Ralph De Leon delighted concertgoers on Saturday with a surprise duet of Palagi during Acer Day 2025 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A video posted by Sparkle on Instagram showed the pair on stage, their chemistry drawing cheers from the crowd. Shuvee and Ralph, both Acer brand ambassadors, shared the spotlight with fellow “Pamilya De Guzman” members Klarisse de Guzman, Mika Salamanca, Esnyr, Will Ashley, Brent Manalo, and Charlie Fleming. The group also performed alongside P-Pop act SB19.

While Shuvee and Ralph were not paired as a duo inside the PBB house, their dynamic first caught fans’ attention when they topped the first Big Intensity Challenge as the highest-ranking Kapuso and Kapamilya housemates. They were later voted the most desirable duo in their season, earning the fan ship name “RalphVee.”

In the fan-created “Pamilya De Guzman” lore, Shuvee is depicted as Klarisse’s daughter and twin of Esnyr, while Ralph plays her academic rival and admirer.