Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Shuvee Etrata, Ralph De Leon Thrill Fans With ‘Palagi’ Duet at Acer Day 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemates Shuvee Etrata and Ralph De Leon delighted concertgoers on Saturday with a surprise duet of Palagi during Acer Day 2025 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A video posted by Sparkle on Instagram showed the pair on stage, their chemistry drawing cheers from the crowd. Shuvee and Ralph, both Acer brand ambassadors, shared the spotlight with fellow “Pamilya De Guzman” members Klarisse de Guzman, Mika Salamanca, Esnyr, Will Ashley, Brent Manalo, and Charlie Fleming. The group also performed alongside P-Pop act SB19.

While Shuvee and Ralph were not paired as a duo inside the PBB house, their dynamic first caught fans’ attention when they topped the first Big Intensity Challenge as the highest-ranking Kapuso and Kapamilya housemates. They were later voted the most desirable duo in their season, earning the fan ship name “RalphVee.”

In the fan-created “Pamilya De Guzman” lore, Shuvee is depicted as Klarisse’s daughter and twin of Esnyr, while Ralph plays her academic rival and admirer.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

528856799 1348078653341252 8314933467997914598 n

Lacson Exposes ‘Passing Through’ Scheme in Infrastructure Projects

16 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 1

PBBM Urges Filipinos to Use eGovPH App, Says It’s as Simple as Facebook

5 mins ago
iStock 2158997617

11 Filipino Gym Workers in Netherlands File Labor Abuse Case Against Employer

16 mins ago
iStock 2175670268

Over 600 Pilgrims in Iraq Hospitalized After Chlorine Gas Leak

34 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button