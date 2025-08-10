PHIVOLCS Records Rise in Taal Volcano Seismic Energy, Warns of Possible Eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Sunday reported a significant increase in the real-time seismic energy measurement (RSAM) of Taal Volcano starting Saturday.

According to PHIVOLCS, the Taal Volcano Network recorded 19 volcanic tremors from August 9 to August 10. The agency said the increase in seismic activity coincided with moderate to voluminous plumes emitted from the volcano’s Main Crater.

On Friday, August 8, Taal Volcano was found to have emitted an average of 374 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day. PHIVOLCS warned that the sharp rise in RSAM and vigorous steaming from the Main Crater could lead to a phreatic or minor phreatomagmatic eruption.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating abnormal conditions and the possibility of sudden steam-driven or minor eruptive activity. Entry to Taal Volcano Island, particularly near the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissure, is strictly prohibited.

Local governments have been advised to prepare for possible increases in sulfur dioxide emissions and to implement measures to address potential health impacts. Civil aviation authorities were also urged to avoid flights over the area due to possible sudden ash emissions.