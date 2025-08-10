Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS Records Rise in Taal Volcano Seismic Energy, Warns of Possible Eruption

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 mins ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Sunday reported a significant increase in the real-time seismic energy measurement (RSAM) of Taal Volcano starting Saturday.

According to PHIVOLCS, the Taal Volcano Network recorded 19 volcanic tremors from August 9 to August 10. The agency said the increase in seismic activity coincided with moderate to voluminous plumes emitted from the volcano’s Main Crater.

On Friday, August 8, Taal Volcano was found to have emitted an average of 374 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day. PHIVOLCS warned that the sharp rise in RSAM and vigorous steaming from the Main Crater could lead to a phreatic or minor phreatomagmatic eruption.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating abnormal conditions and the possibility of sudden steam-driven or minor eruptive activity. Entry to Taal Volcano Island, particularly near the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissure, is strictly prohibited.

Local governments have been advised to prepare for possible increases in sulfur dioxide emissions and to implement measures to address potential health impacts. Civil aviation authorities were also urged to avoid flights over the area due to possible sudden ash emissions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

528856799 1348078653341252 8314933467997914598 n

Lacson Exposes ‘Passing Through’ Scheme in Infrastructure Projects

36 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 1

PBBM Urges Filipinos to Use eGovPH App, Says It’s as Simple as Facebook

5 mins ago
Gx6qs1QbcAAGh3h

Shuvee Etrata, Ralph De Leon Thrill Fans With ‘Palagi’ Duet at Acer Day 2025

8 mins ago
iStock 2158997617

11 Filipino Gym Workers in Netherlands File Labor Abuse Case Against Employer

16 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button