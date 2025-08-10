PBBM Urges Filipinos to Use eGovPH App, Says It’s as Simple as Facebook

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has encouraged more Filipinos to use the eGovPH app, assuring that it is as easy to navigate as popular social media platforms like Facebook.

In Episode 3 of the BBM Podcast aired Thursday, Marcos said he had instructed developers to make the app simple enough for non-tech-savvy users to complete government transactions conveniently. Citing a government study estimating that 89 million Filipinos use Facebook, the President emphasized that the same skills can be applied to using eGovPH.

The app consolidates multiple government services into a single mobile platform, in line with the administration’s push for improved public service delivery and digitalization. Marcos said the goal is to reduce physical visits to government offices, even for older citizens or those unfamiliar with computers.

He added that expanding online transactions is vital for the Philippines to compete globally and conduct business efficiently. “It’s absolutely imperative now that children know how to use a computer, the internet, and to work online. It’s not an option anymore,” the President said.