Over 600 Pilgrims in Iraq Hospitalized After Chlorine Gas Leak

More than 600 pilgrims in Iraq were briefly hospitalized after inhaling chlorine gas from a leak at a water treatment station, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The incident occurred overnight along the route between the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, where millions of pilgrims are expected to gather for the annual Arbaeen observance. The pilgrimage marks the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, and his brother Abbas.

Iraq’s health ministry reported 621 cases of asphyxia caused by the leak, adding that all patients received treatment and were discharged in good condition. Security forces tasked with safeguarding pilgrims said the chlorine leak originated from a water station on the Karbala–Najaf road.

Iraq’s aging infrastructure, weakened by decades of conflict and corruption, has contributed to frequent safety lapses. In July, a shopping mall fire in Kut killed more than 60 people, many of them from suffocation.