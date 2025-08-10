Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mika Salamanca, Brent Manalo Recreate Zendaya–Tom Holland Pose

Hours before the highly anticipated The Big ColLOVE fancon, Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo drew attention online after channeling Hollywood couple Zendaya and Tom Holland in a new photo.

On Instagram, the “PBB Collab” Big Winners posed for a mirror selfie reminiscent of the “Spider-Man” stars’ viral shot. Mika held the phone while Brent looked straight into the mirror.

“See you later, Araneta,” Brent wrote in the caption.

The pair, also known as “MikBrent” or “BreKa,” recently delighted fans during an Acer event at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, where they performed Tibok by Earl Agustin as a duet.

The Big ColLOVE concert will be staged on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets have already sold out, but fans may watch the livestream for P190.

Mika and Brent emerged as Big Winners during the PBB Collab season finale at the New Frontier Theater last month.

