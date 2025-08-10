Lacson Exposes ‘Passing Through’ Scheme in Infrastructure Projects

Senator Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson has revealed an alleged scheme involving lawmakers or their relatives who are also contractors, potentially leading to overpricing, substandard work, or both in flood control and other infrastructure projects.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Lacson said the practice, known as “passing through,” requires contractors to pay five to six percent of a project’s cost as a fee when working in a legislative district where the lawmaker or their relatives are contractors. The payment, likened to a toll, reduces the funds available for actual project implementation.

Lacson warned that such deductions often result in contractors using substandard materials or taking shortcuts to recoup losses. He cited examples including shortened sections of dikes, reduced depth of sheet piles, and weakened foundations from improper gravel-sand mixing.

According to Lacson, after accounting for taxes, commissions, and the “passing through” fee, less than 40 percent of the project’s budget may actually go into the construction. This, he said, not only compromises quality but also endangers lives when infrastructure fails during floods.

He expressed interest in reviewing the Department of Public Works and Highways’ list of flood control projects submitted to Malacañang and questioned whether congressmen-contractors found liable would face charges. Lacson also clarified he does not hold a list of lawmakers who are contractors, noting that some House members had volunteered the information themselves.