11 Filipino Gym Workers in Netherlands File Labor Abuse Case Against Employer

Eleven Filipino workers of a fitness center in the Netherlands have lodged a complaint against their Dutch employer over alleged labor violations, the Philippine Embassy in The Hague confirmed.

The Filipinos, employed as cleaners for the Saints and Stars gym in Amsterdam, filed the joint complaint along with Indonesian co-workers before the Netherlands Labor Authority, citing harsh working conditions. They are being assisted by pro bono Dutch lawyers in the case and in the planned filing of criminal charges against the company’s owners and managers.

According to the embassy, the workers sought assistance in July and were provided temporary shelter in Amsterdam. They reported being made to work up to 17 hours daily without beds or heating at various gym branches from May to June 2025.

Due to privacy rules, the workers’ names have not been disclosed, but the embassy assured they are in safe condition. Officials said the gym’s accountant was arrested on July 24 for suspected document forgery. Saints and Stars is not accredited by the Department of Migrant Workers Affairs in Manila for hiring Filipinos abroad.

The Philippine Embassy said it will continue coordinating with Dutch authorities to monitor the case, ensure complaints are addressed, and safeguard the welfare of Filipinos in the Netherlands.