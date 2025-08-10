Latest NewsNewsTFT News

11 Filipino Gym Workers in Netherlands File Labor Abuse Case Against Employer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Eleven Filipino workers of a fitness center in the Netherlands have lodged a complaint against their Dutch employer over alleged labor violations, the Philippine Embassy in The Hague confirmed.

The Filipinos, employed as cleaners for the Saints and Stars gym in Amsterdam, filed the joint complaint along with Indonesian co-workers before the Netherlands Labor Authority, citing harsh working conditions. They are being assisted by pro bono Dutch lawyers in the case and in the planned filing of criminal charges against the company’s owners and managers.

According to the embassy, the workers sought assistance in July and were provided temporary shelter in Amsterdam. They reported being made to work up to 17 hours daily without beds or heating at various gym branches from May to June 2025.

Due to privacy rules, the workers’ names have not been disclosed, but the embassy assured they are in safe condition. Officials said the gym’s accountant was arrested on July 24 for suspected document forgery. Saints and Stars is not accredited by the Department of Migrant Workers Affairs in Manila for hiring Filipinos abroad.

The Philippine Embassy said it will continue coordinating with Dutch authorities to monitor the case, ensure complaints are addressed, and safeguard the welfare of Filipinos in the Netherlands.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

528856799 1348078653341252 8314933467997914598 n

Lacson Exposes ‘Passing Through’ Scheme in Infrastructure Projects

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 1

PBBM Urges Filipinos to Use eGovPH App, Says It’s as Simple as Facebook

7 mins ago
Gx6qs1QbcAAGh3h

Shuvee Etrata, Ralph De Leon Thrill Fans With ‘Palagi’ Duet at Acer Day 2025

10 mins ago
iStock 2175670268

Over 600 Pilgrims in Iraq Hospitalized After Chlorine Gas Leak

36 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button