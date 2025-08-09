Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pacquiao Plans December Comeback After Draw vs. Barrios

Manny Pacquiao confirmed he will return to the boxing ring in December, just months after his controversial draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

Speaking to ABS-CBN upon arriving at NAIA from a vacation in Italy, the 46-year-old boxing legend hinted his next bout will likely be held in the United States. Pacquiao’s July 20 fight marked his 16th appearance at the MGM Grand Arena, where many observers believed he deserved the win.

Despite coming off a four-year layoff, Pacquiao showed little sign of ring rust, going the distance against the younger Barrios in a competitive 12-round match. His strong performance has opened multiple options for his next fight, including a rematch with Barrios, a clash with WBA champion Rolly Romero, or a bout against Gervonta Davis.

Pacquiao, currently ranked the WBC’s No. 1 contender, turns 47 on December 17.

