OFW Serbisyo Caravan Brings Government Help to Jeddah

The Bagong Pilipinas whole-of-government team successfully delivered essential and timely services to over 500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East during the first day of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan” held at Ladunna Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 8, 2025.

Led by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Assistant Secretary for Reintegration Atty. Francis Ron C. De Guzman, the event gathered multiple government agencies—including OWWA, PAO, DSWD, SSS, PSA, LandBank, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG Fund—to provide a one-stop shop of assistance.

To ensure smooth operations, the DMW-Migrant Workers Office in Jeddah used QR code pre-registration, distributed participant checklists, organized event space by sections, and enlisted OFW volunteers as guides.

A total of 525 OFWs availed services on the first day, with more expected on the second day. De Guzman emphasized that the caravan is part of the DMW’s commitment to consistently serve OFWs, saying, “Kami po ay palagiang babalik… laging nakabukas ang mga opisina para patuloy na makapagserbisyo.”

The OFW Serbisyo Caravan, a flagship DMW program, offers services such as membership registration, renewal of documents, legal aid, financial and psychosocial support, and reintegration assistance.