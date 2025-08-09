Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW Serbisyo Caravan Brings Government Help to Jeddah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago

The Bagong Pilipinas whole-of-government team successfully delivered essential and timely services to over 500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East during the first day of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan” held at Ladunna Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 8, 2025.

Led by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Assistant Secretary for Reintegration Atty. Francis Ron C. De Guzman, the event gathered multiple government agencies—including OWWA, PAO, DSWD, SSS, PSA, LandBank, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG Fund—to provide a one-stop shop of assistance.

To ensure smooth operations, the DMW-Migrant Workers Office in Jeddah used QR code pre-registration, distributed participant checklists, organized event space by sections, and enlisted OFW volunteers as guides.

A total of 525 OFWs availed services on the first day, with more expected on the second day. De Guzman emphasized that the caravan is part of the DMW’s commitment to consistently serve OFWs, saying, “Kami po ay palagiang babalik… laging nakabukas ang mga opisina para patuloy na makapagserbisyo.”

The OFW Serbisyo Caravan, a flagship DMW program, offers services such as membership registration, renewal of documents, legal aid, financial and psychosocial support, and reintegration assistance.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

528343748 24456889097276624 2735505393966112116 n

19 NCR DOH Hospitals Open Fast Lanes for Leptospirosis Cases

10 seconds ago
520477355 1293878032109688 8794651748908314066 n

Pacquiao Plans December Comeback After Draw vs. Barrios

8 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 27 1

Marcos: SC Ruling on Sara Impeachment Didn’t Settle Accountability Issue

14 mins ago
528804604 1060762519557546 1389446034533604729 n

DMW to Open Migrant Workers Office in Nigeria for 7,000 Filipinos

23 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button