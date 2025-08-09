Marcos to Convene ‘Conclave’ to Craft Online Gambling Policy

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Friday that the government will gather all concerned sectors in a “conclave” to formulate a comprehensive policy on online gambling, focusing on its socio-economic impact.

Speaking at a “Kapihan with the Media” event in Bengaluru, India, Marcos said the discussions will include the Church, educators, parents, police, and addiction experts. He emphasized that the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has been vocal on the matter and should be heard.

Marcos stressed that an outright ban may not be the best solution, noting how illegal operations continued even after e-sabong was prohibited.

He added that the conclave’s goal is to find a more measured and effective approach rather than simply outlawing online gambling.