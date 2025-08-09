Marcos: SC Ruling on Sara Impeachment Didn’t Settle Accountability Issue

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated that the Supreme Court’s decision voiding the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte did not address her accountability as a public official. Speaking to reporters during his state visit to India, Marcos emphasized that the high court’s ruling focused solely on procedural issues and not on whether wrongdoing occurred.

The Supreme Court, in its July 25 decision, ruled in favor of petitions questioning the constitutionality of the articles of impeachment, citing violations of the one-year ban on multiple complaints and due process concerns. Marcos clarified that the Court neither cleared nor condemned Duterte, but found that the process was mishandled.

This was Marcos’ first public comment on the unanimous ruling, which nullified the House-approved impeachment complaint transmitted to the Senate. He stressed that as an impeachable official himself, he has no role in impeachment proceedings, which are the responsibility of the Court, the Senate, and the House.

The Senate has since voted to archive the impeachment case rather than dismiss it outright, allowing space for pending motions for reconsideration before the Supreme Court. Several petitioners, including the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, have filed appeals urging the Court to reverse its decision, arguing that it creates procedural obstacles that weaken accountability for high officials.

Legal experts are divided on whether the articles of impeachment can be revived if the Supreme Court reverses itself. Some see the archiving as a safeguard, while others note that the ruling’s procedural findings may still block further action. For now, the impeachment case is effectively suspended unless the Court grants the appeals.