Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos: SC Ruling on Sara Impeachment Didn’t Settle Accountability Issue

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated that the Supreme Court’s decision voiding the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte did not address her accountability as a public official. Speaking to reporters during his state visit to India, Marcos emphasized that the high court’s ruling focused solely on procedural issues and not on whether wrongdoing occurred.

The Supreme Court, in its July 25 decision, ruled in favor of petitions questioning the constitutionality of the articles of impeachment, citing violations of the one-year ban on multiple complaints and due process concerns. Marcos clarified that the Court neither cleared nor condemned Duterte, but found that the process was mishandled.

This was Marcos’ first public comment on the unanimous ruling, which nullified the House-approved impeachment complaint transmitted to the Senate. He stressed that as an impeachable official himself, he has no role in impeachment proceedings, which are the responsibility of the Court, the Senate, and the House.

The Senate has since voted to archive the impeachment case rather than dismiss it outright, allowing space for pending motions for reconsideration before the Supreme Court. Several petitioners, including the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, have filed appeals urging the Court to reverse its decision, arguing that it creates procedural obstacles that weaken accountability for high officials.

Legal experts are divided on whether the articles of impeachment can be revived if the Supreme Court reverses itself. Some see the archiving as a safeguard, while others note that the ruling’s procedural findings may still block further action. For now, the impeachment case is effectively suspended unless the Court grants the appeals.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

520477355 1293878032109688 8794651748908314066 n

Pacquiao Plans December Comeback After Draw vs. Barrios

34 seconds ago
528804604 1060762519557546 1389446034533604729 n

DMW to Open Migrant Workers Office in Nigeria for 7,000 Filipinos

15 mins ago
528755137 1061268579506940 7183783070737785625 n

OFW Serbisyo Caravan Brings Government Help to Jeddah

22 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 1

Manny Jacinto opens up about struggles before Hollywood success

22 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button