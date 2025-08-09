Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos Brings Home $446M in Investments from India Visit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced Friday that his five-day state visit to India secured US$446 million in direct investments for the Philippines.

Marcos also projected an additional US$5.6 to US$5.7 billion in potential investments could follow as a result of the trip.

During his visit, Marcos held several business meetings, including discussions with the ISON Group focused on healthcare, BPO, renewable energy, and insurance.

He also met with NephroPlus Group CEO Rohit Singh to explore stronger cooperation in advancing Universal Health Care in the Philippines. NephroPlus reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to patient-centered renal care, with 39 dialysis centers already operating nationwide.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

526488644 2301241710331712 7409144009359794093 n

Gina Alajar opens up about past drug use during early acting years

2 mins ago
252087321 176718397993367 5093376253736060639 n

Esnyr Ranollo clarifies he doesn’t have multiple personality disorder

18 mins ago
iStock 1048818328

Kuwaiti man sentenced to three years for immoral Snapchat posts

26 mins ago
iStock 483348551

Gulf national jailed in Dubai for drug possession and use

32 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button