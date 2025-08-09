Marcos Brings Home $446M in Investments from India Visit

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced Friday that his five-day state visit to India secured US$446 million in direct investments for the Philippines.

Marcos also projected an additional US$5.6 to US$5.7 billion in potential investments could follow as a result of the trip.

During his visit, Marcos held several business meetings, including discussions with the ISON Group focused on healthcare, BPO, renewable energy, and insurance.

He also met with NephroPlus Group CEO Rohit Singh to explore stronger cooperation in advancing Universal Health Care in the Philippines. NephroPlus reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to patient-centered renal care, with 39 dialysis centers already operating nationwide.