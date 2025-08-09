Kuwaiti man sentenced to three years for immoral Snapchat posts

A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a citizen to three years in prison with hard labor and fined him 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars for violating public morals and inciting debauchery through videos posted on Snapchat.

Confidential investigations by the Interior Ministry’s Cybercrime Department revealed that the man used the platform to commit “immoral acts” and publicly encourage deviant behavior according to a report on Gulf News.

Prosecutors presented recordings and electronic correspondence as evidence, which the court accepted as proof of his intent. The Cybercrime Department described the videos as a “blatant violation of societal values” and a “serious breach of the law,” calling for the maximum penalty to deter similar offenses.

The defendant, whose identity has not been disclosed, is entitled to appeal the verdict.