Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwaiti man sentenced to three years for immoral Snapchat posts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago

A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a citizen to three years in prison with hard labor and fined him 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars for violating public morals and inciting debauchery through videos posted on Snapchat.

Confidential investigations by the Interior Ministry’s Cybercrime Department revealed that the man used the platform to commit “immoral acts” and publicly encourage deviant behavior according to a report on Gulf News.

Prosecutors presented recordings and electronic correspondence as evidence, which the court accepted as proof of his intent. The Cybercrime Department described the videos as a “blatant violation of societal values” and a “serious breach of the law,” calling for the maximum penalty to deter similar offenses.

The defendant, whose identity has not been disclosed, is entitled to appeal the verdict.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

526488644 2301241710331712 7409144009359794093 n

Gina Alajar opens up about past drug use during early acting years

22 seconds ago
252087321 176718397993367 5093376253736060639 n

Esnyr Ranollo clarifies he doesn’t have multiple personality disorder

16 mins ago
iStock 483348551

Gulf national jailed in Dubai for drug possession and use

31 mins ago
iStock 2159670954

Man fined Dh25,000, licence suspended for drunk driving in Dubai

39 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button