Hyun Bin Charms Manila Fans, Raves About Adobo

Korean superstar Hyun Bin, known for his role as Captain Ri in Crash Landing on You, met with the press at Solaire Resort on Friday, sharing details about his career, favorite roles, and first impressions of the Philippines.

The actor, visiting Manila for the first time, expressed gratitude for the warmth of Filipino fans, saying their support has been a source of strength and motivation in his work. He is set to meet 500 raffle-winning fans at a special event at Solaire Theatre.

Hyun revealed that his favorite role is Kim Joo-won from Secret Garden for the character’s “rollercoaster” life. He also tried Filipino adobo for the first time, praising its taste along with Solaire’s luxurious accommodations.

Sporting a relaxed, stylish look, Hyun shared that he travels light, bringing only essentials like a watch, sunglasses, and vitamins. While he hinted at possible future work behind the camera, he remains focused on acting for now.