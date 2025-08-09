Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gulf national jailed in Dubai for drug possession and use

The Dubai Misdemeanour Court has sentenced a Gulf national to three months in prison for possessing drugs with intent to consume, including paper sheets soaked in methamphetamine, another controlled substance, and banned medicinal pills.

He was also found guilty of using narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Court records showed that the defendant admitted to both charges during police questioning and Public Prosecution investigations.

He confessed to purchasing the drugs online from an unidentified dealer and transferring the payment to the dealer’s bank account.

Alongside the prison sentence, the court imposed a two-year ban on the defendant transferring or depositing funds to others — either personally or through intermediaries — without official authorisation from the competent authorities.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the seized drugs.

